THUMBS UP! To pre-emptive advocacy. The Decatur City Council voted to urge state lawmakers to maintain the current TIF structure without additional restrictions. Legislation has been filed in Springfield attempting to reform tax-increment financing. The change would clean up some TIF rough edges. But there are suspicions that the Chicago Bears may attempt to strong-arm financial issues, including the TIF structure. We also appreciate David Horn voicing the concern about the city making votes and pronouncements about state legislation in this case and letting others pass. That's an excellent point. In this case, the amplification of the point is probably needed.

THUMBS DOWN! To ongoing misinformation. The Food and Drug Administration has had better stretches than the last three years. But part of their struggles could be attributed to having to battle misinformation. After almost a century of directing its communications toward doctors and corporations, Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf has spent the last year fighting and issuing warnings over ongoing misleading assertions about COVID-19. We all need to do better, challenging what we see and not automatically believing the first thing we see.

THUMBS UP! And thank you for taking on an extra load. Amanda Honn has been named area director for Catholic Charities region that serves Macon, Moultrie and Shelby counties. She comes to the position having served since 2021 as the area director for Coles, Douglas and Edgar counties, a position she continues to fill.

THUMBS UP! To business expansion. A new John Deere parts distribution center is set to open this spring in the former LSC Communications Printing Co. plant in Mattoon. The center is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

THUMBS DOWN! To House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He has decided to allow one journalist access to thousands of hours of Capitol security camera data. That sole watchdog? None other than Tucker Carlson. Tucker Carlson, the right-wing talking head about whom U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil wrote in an opinion, the " 'general tenor' of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not 'stating actual facts' about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in 'exaggeration' and 'non-literal commentary.' Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson's reputation, any reasonable viewer 'arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism' about the statement he makes." Allowing access to the data is not the problem, although lawmakers fear a possible security breach as locations of cameras and escape routes can be discovered. Imagine the outrage if Rachel Maddow received exclusive access.

THUMBS UP! To a rescue and a reminder. Mattoon and Charleston firefighters helped Clark County emergency responders free a worker engulfed by corn in a Little John Grain Inc. bin in Westfield. The happy ending after a four-hour ordeal came during Grain Bin Safety Week and served as a reminder of the care that must be taken around agricultural tools.

THUMBS DOWN! To marking an anniversary. We have passed one year of the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict. The war is even dividing Americans who bemoan the money spent to arm Ukraine, and even the side the U.S. supports. We’re still not sure when Russia became the good guys in the eyes of some citizens.