OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To the changed spirit of Dine United. Previously, the event raised money for the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois as designated local restaurants donated a portion of specific days’ proceeds. But COVID-19 has changed things. The United Way is still encouraging visits to local restaurants, but is not asking for donations, understanding the struggles of small businesses. As one might suspect, some restaurants have still committed to donations to the United Way. The entire story is a wonderful example of the generosity within our community.

THUMBS DOWN! To criticism of public figures using their forums to discuss political and social issues. Were you irritated by the loss of sporting events last week? You were supposed to be. No, they don’t have to “shut up and play ball” any more than someone has to “shut up and farm” or “shut up and be a lawyer.” You’re entitled to disagree, just as famous people are entitled to their opinions. Stop watching the games, stop buying the merchandise. Maybe a wound to the pocketbook will change things. But if that’s your boundary, you probably really don’t care about sports that much and already aren’t paying much attention.