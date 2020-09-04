OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the changed spirit of Dine United. Previously, the event raised money for the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois as designated local restaurants donated a portion of specific days’ proceeds. But COVID-19 has changed things. The United Way is still encouraging visits to local restaurants, but is not asking for donations, understanding the struggles of small businesses. As one might suspect, some restaurants have still committed to donations to the United Way. The entire story is a wonderful example of the generosity within our community.
THUMBS DOWN! To criticism of public figures using their forums to discuss political and social issues. Were you irritated by the loss of sporting events last week? You were supposed to be. No, they don’t have to “shut up and play ball” any more than someone has to “shut up and farm” or “shut up and be a lawyer.” You’re entitled to disagree, just as famous people are entitled to their opinions. Stop watching the games, stop buying the merchandise. Maybe a wound to the pocketbook will change things. But if that’s your boundary, you probably really don’t care about sports that much and already aren’t paying much attention.
THUMBS UP! To more movie screens. The AMC Classic Decatur 10 and the AMC Classic Hickory Point 12 in Forsyth this weekend join downtown Decatur’s Avon Theatre as open movie houses in Macon County. Enjoy the blast into the fantasyland of film for a couple of hours. But hey, be careful out there.
THUMBS DOWN! To the predictions from public health officials. The word “bleak” is being thrown out a lot, along with the spectre of a COVID Thanksgiving. We can’t argue with the predictions -- as a society, we’re not measuring up to the places we need to be as we strive to bring our lives back to some sort of known normal. Nevertheless, the idea of “better” being at least a season away is bound to be depressing.
THUMBS DOWN! To inaction on price-gouging. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised in March that price-gouging in the midst of the pandemic would “not be tolerated,” and complaints would be forwarded to Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Among other transactions, the state was forced to pay $6 for face masks previously costing $1 or less and $40,000 or more for ventilators listing for $25,000. An Associated Press public-records request disclosed one complaint, submitted by a consumer, forwarded to the attorney general. The attorney general’s office has received 1,800 consumer complaints, but won’t say how many, if any, have been addressed. It’s a difficult time, unquestionably. But these are exactly the times we need government officials to follow through on their duties and promises. Illinois isn’t cutting it right now
