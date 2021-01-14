OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Decatur firefighters. Sunday, members of the Decatur Fire Department rescue team rappelled down from a height of some 25 feet, suspended from the extended arm of a truck, to check out an infant car seat lying on top of ice just behind the dam on the west side of the bridge carrying South Main Street. The car seat was empty and no sign of danger was found. The real danger was undertaken by those rappelling down on the South Main Street side of the road bridge. The danger was very real for those rescue workers. We thank them.

THUMBS UP! To at least attempting a novel idea. Decatur Public Schools are starting a three-year experiment of eliminating days off and instead implementing remote learning. The experiment will be ongoing, with some details undetermined and some possibilities not even considered yet. It’s an idea worth the experiment. But on the other hand …