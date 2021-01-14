OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Decatur firefighters. Sunday, members of the Decatur Fire Department rescue team rappelled down from a height of some 25 feet, suspended from the extended arm of a truck, to check out an infant car seat lying on top of ice just behind the dam on the west side of the bridge carrying South Main Street. The car seat was empty and no sign of danger was found. The real danger was undertaken by those rappelling down on the South Main Street side of the road bridge. The danger was very real for those rescue workers. We thank them.
THUMBS UP! To at least attempting a novel idea. Decatur Public Schools are starting a three-year experiment of eliminating days off and instead implementing remote learning. The experiment will be ongoing, with some details undetermined and some possibilities not even considered yet. It’s an idea worth the experiment. But on the other hand …
THUMBS DOWN! To Decatur School District transportation issues. It seems peculiarly odd that at this point in time and this location, we find ourselves unable to transport children to school. This time around, Alltown Bus Service, which provides bus service for the district, appears to be more in the wrong. Alltown drivers are reluctant to return to work for limited hours, fearful of losing unemployment benefits. That’s fine, but drivers and those communicating with the school district need to have done a better job delivering information. The district was left red-faced as it postponed a limited return to in-school learning. The communication must improve.
THUMBS DOWN! To a lackadaisical attitude toward COVID-19. A wider fresh outbreak is being battled in China. The United States is daily setting records for both cases diagnosed and deaths caused by coronavirus. We're past the New Year’s incubation period, yet numbers spike. Some of us aren't listening, even to the medical pros we should be listening to. As one overwhelmed California doctor said, "We aren't the front line. We're the last one."