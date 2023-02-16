THUMBS UP! To the agreement allowing Decatur high school students on city buses for free without restriction. The decision is due to problems students have had trying to use passes for half-price fares outside of traditional school arrival and departure times. More transportation options for all is invariably an improvement.

THUMBS UP! To roof replacements. Decatur was awarded a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to be made available to low-income Decatur residents for home repairs, which the city agreed to match. The grant funds are expected to be used primarily for roof replacements in the city's urban core. According to the city, about 220 residents have requested a roof replacement.

THUMBS UP! To increased concern and awareness. At least one unauthorized flying object from China invaded U.S. airspace. That's a reminder of potential threats from the country, which also include the foreign ownership of U.S. land. Close to a dozen states are considering measures to address these concerns. This gives additional grist to consider

THUMBS DOWN! To Netflix taking a hard line. Certainly some of the shared passwords the streaming video company is trying to halt is thievery. But among the things not being considered by the behemoth are the fluid nature of families, the amount that we travel (or have no true permanent home space) and the assorted nature of devices we use in accessing streaming. Any company that employs passwords for its customers has a tricky route to traverse. This route does not feel fantastic.

THUMBS UP! To A Night to Shine. The event is part of the Tim Tebow Association, and the purpose is to offer those at least 14 years old and living with special needs a chance to experience some pomp and circumstance that they'd otherwise miss.

THUMBS DOWN! To more skilled worker shortages. The latest reports are about airplane pilots. Since 2020, when COVID-19 stalled the travel industry, about 10,000 pilots have retired. The government estimates there will be 18,000 openings per year for the rest of the decade, with a prediction of a pilot shortage of 30,000 by 2032.

THUMBS UP! To winter high school and elementary school sports participants. Competitors are in the middle of the championship parts of their seasons, with some titles already decided and in other cases, playoffs are narrowing the field. This is one thing we thoroughly approve of being back to pre-COVID norms.