OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To DeAnn Heck. The superintendent of Central A&M schools has been named a Superintendent of Distinction by the Illinois Association of School Administrators. Heck, a 37-year veteran who has been superintendent for seven years has overseen a number of district improvements and innovations.

THUMBS UP! To the legacy of former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana. Johnson, who died at age 75, served in Congress from 2001 to 2013, representing a mostly-rural east-central Illinois district centered around Champaign-Urbana that also took in portions of Bloomington-Normal and the outskirts of Decatur. During his time in Washington, Johnson became known for his quest to call all 300,000 households in his district. Johnson announced his retirement after winning a 2012 primary. He was replaced on the ballot by incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

THUMBS DOWN! To protests at officials’ residences. As we’ve made the world smaller with social media, we’ve also made harassment easier. One of the troubling trends is confrontations at peoples’ homes. The most recent high-profile victims are Supreme Court justices in the wake of the Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade information leak. But it didn’t originate there, and happens far too often. We’ll never argue against the right to peacefully gather and protest. We’re a little chillier about the idea of doing it at an individual’s abode.

THUMBS UP! To Leah Marlene. The Normal resident has reached the final five of the TV reality performance show “American Idol.” The best thing about this appearance was the singer’s interaction and obvious affection for her mother. The next best was the reaction given to her by assorted judges and mentors during the program. The next episode is at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, on ABC.

