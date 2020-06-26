OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! And welcome back, James Reynolds. The Decatur native has taken the long way home, coming here from Wilmington College in Ohio. He assumes the presidency at Millikin during a frantic time, and will have to be at the center of any number of important and impactful decisions. Along with our welcome, we wish Reynolds good fortune. We’ll also wish a fond farewell to outgoing president Patrick White. If Reynolds leaves with a fraction of the adoration and progress White oversaw, he will have done a good job.

THUMBS UP! To all of us. We’ve made it to phase four of Gov. Pritzker’s Reopen Illinois plan, a place that seemed impossibly far away when he first announced the plan on May 5. Some have suffered more than others, and there’s always going to be room to second-guess or justify any decision made in response to COVID-19. A quick look at any positive case chart shows some states have had success. New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and, yes, Illinois have charts decreasing in new cases. Other states, notably Florida and South Carolina, are spiking in the opposite direction.