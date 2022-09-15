OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To financial relief. Over the next couple of months, Illinois taxpayers will income and property taxes rebates. Individual income taxpayers who earn less than $200,000 will receive a rebate of $50. That goes up to $100 for couples filing jointly who earn less than $400,000. When the inevitable complaints about the rebates begin, remember the packages 55-1 in the Senate and 110-0 in the House with four “present” votes.

THUMBS DOWN! To attacks and praise of the National Archives. In the light of the FBI's search of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Logo resort, the Archives has received communication from citizens both praising and damning their efforts. Amid complaints of both corruption in going after Trump and congratulations on "bringing him down," acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote, "Neither is accurate or welcome." Not everyone's actions are motivated solely by politics. If they were, we'd see a significantly larger voter turnout.

THUMBS UP! To road repair awareness. Complaints about the condition of roads are being addressed as crews work in assorted problem places throughout the city. Traffic will be slow and vehicles will back up. Drivers will need to be patient and await the reward when the road crews finish their jobs.

THUMBS DOWN! To the fading nature of political candidate debates. The 24/7 news cycle, social media and diminished trust in mass media have combined to make debates less palatable for candidates. We regret the impending loss of opportunities to see the candidates speak in more than sound bites and prepared messages.