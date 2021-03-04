OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Decatur-based Deco Manufacturing Company. The company has advanced to the round-of-16 in "Makers Madness," a statewide competition to celebrate the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. Other regional companies making the top 16 are: North American Lighting, Inc. in Paris, Versatech, LLC. in Effingham and Exelon Corporation, which operates the Clinton Power Station in Clinton. Voting to decide who moves on to the round-of-eight is available at makersmadenssil.com until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7. Last year, the 797F mining truck manufactured by the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. plant was the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.

THUMBS UP! To the return of Decatur's St. Patrick's Day parade. Last year's event was one of the first victims of COVID-19. This year's 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, parade will have a different look. It's an all-vehicle parade. contact with the crowd is prohibited, and masks and social distancing will be required. But the parade's return will give people an opportunity and reason to linger downtown, and will certainly lift some spirits.