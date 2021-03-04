OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Decatur-based Deco Manufacturing Company. The company has advanced to the round-of-16 in "Makers Madness," a statewide competition to celebrate the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. Other regional companies making the top 16 are: North American Lighting, Inc. in Paris, Versatech, LLC. in Effingham and Exelon Corporation, which operates the Clinton Power Station in Clinton. Voting to decide who moves on to the round-of-eight is available at makersmadenssil.com until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7. Last year, the 797F mining truck manufactured by the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. plant was the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
THUMBS UP! To the return of Decatur's St. Patrick's Day parade. Last year's event was one of the first victims of COVID-19. This year's 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, parade will have a different look. It's an all-vehicle parade. contact with the crowd is prohibited, and masks and social distancing will be required. But the parade's return will give people an opportunity and reason to linger downtown, and will certainly lift some spirits.
THUMBS DOWN! To the latest Chicago traffic enforcement abomination. Cameras will be employed to issue speeding tickets, with some set so sensitively that they'll ticket people driving 6 miles per hour over the speed limit. We're never going to advocate speeding. But even the most safety-minded police officer can understand how traffic flow can make speed limits irrelevant, certainly with that kind of margin and around traffic lights. Of course, ticket fees figured largely in the decision and in the city's budget. Here's one trend we hope stays in the north of the state.
THUMBS UP! To innovation with the Polar Plunge. The Special Olympics fundraiser, in which donors gather for a dip in Lake Decatur, has been moved online for the COVID era. Organizers asked participants to plunge at home and provide videos and photos. There's still time for participation. The event traditionally is held the first weekend in March. Sun and 50-degree high temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend.
THUMBS UP! To the University of Illinois men’s basketball team. Bruce Underwood’s success has us thinking about the team’s past deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 games in the Big Ten, the best college basketball conference in the country. The last two wins -- at Wisconsin and at Michigan -- were recorded despite the absence of national player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu. The next few weeks could provide us with something special.