OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the heat. Didn’t we complain about this last month? Yes we did. But you’ve noticed that temperatures are keeping people indoors with fans and air conditioners and as little exposure to the elements as possible. Do the sensible things: stay hydrated; dress in light material; stay out of the sun; if you must do strenuous work, take frequent breaks; and check in on others to be sure they’re all right. 

THUMBS DOWN! To the latest decision by the Illinois legislature. Gov. J.B. Pritzker had called for a special session after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision. This week, he and other Democrat leadership said a return to come as late as in the fall. We had hoped the kicking of the can down the road might be abandoned.

THUMBS UP! To falling gas prices. Macon County gas prices are down considerably in the last month. Macon County prices are among the lowest in the state, down about 35 cents a gallon since early June. Before we start celebrating, we're still $1.50-per-gallon above the prices a year ago.

THUMBS DOWN! To the first half of this year’s markets. Investors and 401(k) holders have witnessed the worst start to a year since 1970. That’s right, 1970. Crypto crashes have made the start of 2022 problematic for new and traditional investors alike. We all need some relief for our portfolios.

THUMBS DOWN! Again, to airlines. Hidden in the tragic news amid a long weekend was more mediocrity from an industry that’s falling mightily short of expectations. Over the July 4 holiday weekend, airlines canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights and 23,000 more were delayed. Seeing a reversal in their performance is long overdue.

