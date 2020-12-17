OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Rep. Rodney Davis, R-IL. Davis has been a long-time supporter of President Trump. But he was among a minority of House Republicans who decided against supporting an effort before the Supreme Court last week. A lawsuit filed by the state of Texas sought to challenge presidential voting in four states. A total of 126 Republican Representatives made the questionable decision to sign on to the suit. Davis did not. He did the right thing.

THUMBS UP! To positive recognition for Decatur. The city is fourth in national 2020 rankings of the “Best Places to Work in Manufacturing” by SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company. The ranking was based on workforce, job and income growth. Decatur is still a strong United States base for manufacturing, and this recognition bears that out.

THUMBS DOWN! To the ongoing court challenge of the 2018 Macon County sheriff. There's no blame to be delivered -- all involved in the legal efforts are doing their jobs. But it's disappointing to be this far along and still be no closer to knowing the victor than we were on election night in 2018. And the case will continue into 2021.