OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the Christmas spirit. Downtown Decatur has been infected with it, from the Santa House to holiday sales of artisans’ work to caroling to the annual Christmas parade. The weather was nicer than recent parades have provided, but it was still plenty cold. The spirit of the season warmed the soul.
THUMBS UP! To the House of Representatives for finally completing a Mexico trade deal. Democrats in the House, the Trump administration and business and labor leaders worked through the deal, and all pronounced themselves pleased with it. The announcement came the same day the House unveiled impeachment charges against the president. How about that? They found a way to work together, even while the House was occupied with something some claimed put governing on hold.
THUMBS UP! To the Illinois State Board of Education. The group has submitted its proposed rules for how schools can restrain students who exhibit dangerous behavior. Public schools have been misuing timeout rooms, a story uncovered last month by the Chicago Tribune. Fast action is good. Public comment on the proposal is open through Feb. 4. Keeping the safety of students and those around them is paramount.
THUMBS UP! To more reporters. A matching grant from Report for America will add a pair of reporters to Capitol News Illinois. Captiol News provides 400 Illinois Press Association newspapers -- including the Herald & Review -- with coverage from the state capitol in Springfield. At a time when we’re seeing the number of journalists in the field plummeting, adding to their number is cause for celebration.
THUMBS UP! To Steve and Susan Rayhill. The retirees have been the recipients of a number of awards for their volunteer work. They are up for the national Sertoma Service to Mankind award, only won once This is a case where it truly is an honor just to be nominated.