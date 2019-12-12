OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the Christmas spirit. Downtown Decatur has been infected with it, from the Santa House to holiday sales of artisans’ work to caroling to the annual Christmas parade. The weather was nicer than recent parades have provided, but it was still plenty cold. The spirit of the season warmed the soul.

THUMBS UP! To the House of Representatives for finally completing a Mexico trade deal. Democrats in the House, the Trump administration and business and labor leaders worked through the deal, and all pronounced themselves pleased with it. The announcement came the same day the House unveiled impeachment charges against the president. How about that? They found a way to work together, even while the House was occupied with something some claimed put governing on hold.

THUMBS UP! To the Illinois State Board of Education. The group has submitted its proposed rules for how schools can restrain students who exhibit dangerous behavior. Public schools have been misuing timeout rooms, a story uncovered last month by the Chicago Tribune. Fast action is good. Public comment on the proposal is open through Feb. 4. Keeping the safety of students and those around them is paramount.