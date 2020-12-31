OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! For making it through 2020. When history books are written, 2020 will be regarded as one of the strangest and world-changng years in history. And we lived through it, for good or ill. Remembering your experiences will be vital to those who follow. And, if we can be so bold, we’ll hope 2021 is less … eventful.

THUMBS UP! To vaccine recipients. Illinois leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccines taken. That won’t matter in a few months, when the vaccines will be distributed more wildly. But for now, it’s good to lead the nation in something positive.

THUMBS DOWN! To Congress and President Trump. The last thing we need is politics being played over COVID-19 relief funds. While Trump, the Senate and the House battle over specifics and angle for position, unemployment benefits are running out and too many Americans are preparing to be evicted from their living spaces.