OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To new business investment. Decatur has been chosen as the site for facilities for two joint ventures between ADM and LG Chem, a Korean chemical company. The ventures are intended to produce thousands of tons of environmentally-friendly ingredients used to "meet growing demand for plant-based solutions, including eco-friendly bioplastics," the companies said in a news release. Production at the new facility is scheduled to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, and early estimates include at least 100 new jobs.

THUMBS DOWN! To threats against law enforcement. Threatening FBI offices and agents now is as reprehensible as violence against police was during the depths of the pandemic. If there are issues or concerns about wrongdoing, there are other paths to solutions. We don’t need to taunt people in public or surround their private residences.

THUMBS UP! To a new ambulance service. Obviously, a city as large as Decatur and an area with the population of Macon County needs ambulance service. The public by and large is not qualified to make these decisions, so we have faith those who made the call have made the right decision.

THUMBS UP! To a return to school. Sure, we understand if some of the students are disappointed to see their summers end. But this is also an opportunity to truly get back to normal. Here's to all being picked up and dropped off in the right places by the right buses, and to navigating the halls like experts.

THUMBS DOWN! To the collapse of the deal to revive the Hickory Point movie theater. A spokesman for GQT Theaters, the company that planned to revive the venue, said Hickory Point Mall owners made the decision "to do something different." Hickory Point Mall management has been quiet, evading several efforts to contact them. We're interested to see what alternate opportunity the mall owners will present, but we're also wondering how it could be more crowd-pleasing and crowd-attracting than a new theater.

THUMBS UP! To the success of Punk on Park. The event is one of a handful that has been created at least in part to fill the significant hole left by the departure of Decatur Celebration. The events obviously aren't as large and wide-reaching as Celebration was, but that's not bad. The enthusiasm has been the same.