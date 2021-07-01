OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the Illinois Secretary of State's Office. Illinoisans with expired driver's licenses will have until January 1 to renew them. Offices were closed during COVID, and anyone who's even driven by an office has seen the long lines of people, and that becomes especially troublesome in the summer heat. Secretary of State Jesse White urged people to delay their visits, but to be prepared to wait outside if they do. White also encouraged the public to visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to see if the service they need can be done online.

THUMBS DOWN! To a federal judge ruling in Facebook's favor. A judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general. The lawsuit concerns Facebook's potential social media monopoly. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were “legally insufficient” and didn’t provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly. The problem is attempting to evaluate monopolies in the cyberworld isn't the same as our mortal coil. The ruling dismisses the complaint but not the case, meaning the FTC could refile another complaint. Facebook is under no legal requirement to reveal its numbers, which would be key in determining market share and dominance. Reining in Big Tech is going to be difficult if tech is allowed to determine what numbers will be used.

THUMBS UP! To the Five Kings. Even though Decatur Celebration is no more, some of the charities that have received money from the event can still benefit. The five men who were crowned kings of Celebration -- Jeff Ludwick, Jim Ashby, Frank Whittington, Craig “Woody” Wilson and Matt Minder -- have a 501( c )(3) to contribute to Decatur non-profits. was crowned the final king in 2018. Upcoming is a Lake Decatur boat poker run and a music and barbecue fest. See more about the organization at 5kings.org.

THUMBS UP! And welcome back to the Decatur Municipal Band. Sidelined by COVID-19 last year, the band’s first concert of the season will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Fairview Park. The band will perform again the next day for its regular Monday concert, July 5, at Central Park.

THUMBS UP! To The Peace Summit. Organizers hope this week's meeting, to address issues in Decatur with action, was the first in a series of quarterly meetings. The partnership includes Millikin University, the Global Restorative Justice Partnership and The Salvation Army. It was sponsored by Illinois Humanities. Leader Keyria Rodgers said the thing we hope all involved and all touched by the program remember: “I think everybody's sick and tired of going to summits where you meet and feel good for the day and then that's it."

