OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the patience of drivers and pedestrians. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed between Eldorado Street and Wabash Avenue because of last month's partial collapse of the Walrus Manufacturing Company. Demolition of the building is complicated by its proximity to railroad tracks and electrical lines. The busy corner will have two lanes blocked until at least Thanksgiving. Patience with the process has been excellent. And an addition THUMBS UP! to the workers doing the demolition work.

THUMBS UP! And welcome to Decatur, Fire Station No. 3. The new station replaced the cramped building near Fairview Park. When state-of-the-art equipment becomes too large to fit in buildings, the buildings need to be replaced. Decatur, like every city in the country, needs to take care of its first responders.

THUMBS DOWN! To purging libraries. One person's cancel culture is another person's censorship. The battle is presently taking place in school libraries around the country, particularly in Texas. The strategy might backfire, given humans' innate desire to access the forbidden. But it's also worth considering that the acquisition of knowledge and understanding -- which certainly can be done with a piece of fiction as well as one of fact -- is desirable. It's additionally worth pointing out that if you hear or read someone calling themselves a victim of cancel culture, they clearly are not, or else you wouldn't be able to hear them.

THUMBS UP! To the idea of year-round food trucks. The Macon County Board will ponder the proposal of extending the trucks' permits past the seasonal regulation of Nov. 30. Decatur's food truck community has grown into one of its unique features, and more and more events are finding reasons and ways to provide a customer base for the trucks. If truck owners are willing to take the gamble, if their customers are willing to stand and wait whatever the season, if the county board gets the feedback it wants, then we cheer a hearty "go for it."

THUMBS UP! To live nativities. St. John's Lutheran Church at 2727 N. Union Blvd. hosts its live nativity Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21. A tradition in its fourth decade, the displays have expanded and attempted to turn closer to the time period. If you haven't seen one, you owe a visit to yourself.

THUMBS UP! To taking care. COVID-19 concerns continue to hang in the air. As the winter holidays approach, health officials around the world are cautioning people to be careful -- continue masking, continue washing your hands, continue social distancing. The anticipated and feared increase in cases doesn't have to happen. But we must be cautious and take care.

