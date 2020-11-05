OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To everyone who voted. Whether you mailed in your ballot, voted in advance in person or showed up at your polling place on Tuesday, you contributed to a record turnout. We can always do better. But the efforts to enable voters this year clearly paid off in positive ways.
THUMBS DOWN! To the gulf between COVID-19 regulations and enforcement of same. Along with dozens, if not hundreds, of Illinois cities, Decatur does not have the ability to enforce the more rigid restrictions set by Gov. J.B. Pritzker as COVID positives continue to rise. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is an issue similar to many issues in the United States in 2020 -- we are unable to reach a compromise on a potential solution to the problem. Everyone is worried about protecting their flanks and not interested in listening. We must change that.
THUMBS UP! To election judges. We faced the threat of an absence of judges for this year’s election. Reports and stories stoked the fears, but people responded. Facing down the threat of the coronavirus, workers stepped forward and performed an important job. They joined thousands around the country, including spots where confrontations around polling places made circumstances even more frightening.
THUMBS DOWN! To yet another delay in the hearings on the Michael Madigan-ComEd connection. Democrat Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch issued a statement saying that the committee is awaiting delivery of a great number of records from ComEd, the utility company at the center of a statehouse bribery scandal. Welch delayed a pre-election hearing, citing Republicans using the hearings as a campaign launching point. Guess what? That happened anyway. Madigan and Welch and their cohorts can run, but they can’t hide. These hearings have to be held sooner or later.
THUMBS UP! To The Community Foundation of Macon County. The foundation has earmarked $10,000 that ultimately will go toward charity efforts by Vinnie and Debra Barbee. The Barbees are among the most visual street level charity support activists. They’ve been wounded by COVID-19 and the cancellation of summer events, from which they would derive funds for their charity work. The foundation granted the funds to the Church of the Living God, PGT Temple 1 and the Water Street Mission, who will oversee the Barbees’ work.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!