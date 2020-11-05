OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To everyone who voted. Whether you mailed in your ballot, voted in advance in person or showed up at your polling place on Tuesday, you contributed to a record turnout. We can always do better. But the efforts to enable voters this year clearly paid off in positive ways.

THUMBS DOWN! To the gulf between COVID-19 regulations and enforcement of same. Along with dozens, if not hundreds, of Illinois cities, Decatur does not have the ability to enforce the more rigid restrictions set by Gov. J.B. Pritzker as COVID positives continue to rise. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is an issue similar to many issues in the United States in 2020 -- we are unable to reach a compromise on a potential solution to the problem. Everyone is worried about protecting their flanks and not interested in listening. We must change that.

THUMBS UP! To election judges. We faced the threat of an absence of judges for this year’s election. Reports and stories stoked the fears, but people responded. Facing down the threat of the coronavirus, workers stepped forward and performed an important job. They joined thousands around the country, including spots where confrontations around polling places made circumstances even more frightening.