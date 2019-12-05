OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To a feel-good day. Tuesday was a superb day to look around at a giving city. First United Methodist Church’s “Giving Tuesday” again raised thousands for charity in a novel “shopping mall” style. Meanwhile, at Eisenhower High School’s theater, honors were given out to schools for their participation in the WSOY Community Food Drive. The concurrent events clearly showed the involvement of Decatur citizens young and old in taking care of one another. Those are the kinds of things for which we give thanks.
THUMBS UP! To Christmas Card Lane. The combined art project/competition has dressed up N. Water St. downtown. Participants paid $25 for the opportunity to create a Christmas card on a 4-foot-by-6-foot piece of wood. Organizations are competing for cash prizes in the second event, which the Decatur Area Arts Council is planning to continue the event next year.
THUMBS DOWN! To the departure of Sue Powell from the Decatur Area Arts Council. We’re happy for Powell and hope she enjoys her retirement. Powell is a natural artist, whether with her own or in displaying the works of others as the council’s gallery director. She also has the gift of an educator, and anyone who sat through her classes will have those lessons in their heads forever.
THUMBS UP! Belatedly, to those who surprised David Weber. Weber, executive vice president of business development for Busey Bank, is the most recent inductee to the Decatur Hall of Fame. In order to get him to the ceremony, friends and family told Weber that his close friend, former Mayor Mike McElroy, was going to be honored. McElroy died in 2015. The trick at Weber’s expense (and to some extent to his delight as well) was similar to the September incident where Kevin Breheny was conned to get him to the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce awards luncheon, where he named Citizen of the Year. Tricking recipients may be a lot of work, and the recipients might be placed in an awkward position. Still, we hope it still happens once in a while. It makes for a better story.
THUMBS UP! For surviving another shopping flurry. Every Black Friday, we still hear about people turning against people at some shopping center somewhere. We’re grateful that most of our ventures were incident-free, and that we heard little negative about shoppers’ Central Illinois experiences.