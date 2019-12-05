OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To a feel-good day. Tuesday was a superb day to look around at a giving city. First United Methodist Church’s “Giving Tuesday” again raised thousands for charity in a novel “shopping mall” style. Meanwhile, at Eisenhower High School’s theater, honors were given out to schools for their participation in the WSOY Community Food Drive. The concurrent events clearly showed the involvement of Decatur citizens young and old in taking care of one another. Those are the kinds of things for which we give thanks.

THUMBS UP! To Christmas Card Lane. The combined art project/competition has dressed up N. Water St. downtown. Participants paid $25 for the opportunity to create a Christmas card on a 4-foot-by-6-foot piece of wood. Organizations are competing for cash prizes in the second event, which the Decatur Area Arts Council is planning to continue the event next year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS DOWN! To the departure of Sue Powell from the Decatur Area Arts Council. We’re happy for Powell and hope she enjoys her retirement. Powell is a natural artist, whether with her own or in displaying the works of others as the council’s gallery director. She also has the gift of an educator, and anyone who sat through her classes will have those lessons in their heads forever.