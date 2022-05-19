OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To food trucks in downtown Decatur. Their presence may not look as some expect -- restrictions will keep the trucks 200 feet from an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant and on private property, and restrooms must be made available within 300 feet of a truck that stays in place for three hours or more. The needle has been threaded well, and we hope it bodes well for all eateries located downtown. Existing restaurant owners made no attempt at a statement at the council meeting, which indicates some type of satisfaction with the plan.

THUMBS DOWN! To the spread radical theories. The tale may feel like something straight from QAnon, but it's widespread among conservative voices. The "great replacement" is a conspiracy theory saying nonwhite individuals are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to "replace" white voters to achieve a political agenda. The theory was cited by the Buffalo grocery store shooter. We are all judged by the company we keep, and we need to look around and be certain we agree with our company's thoughts.

THUMBS DOWN! To the results of an audit of the Department of Children and Family Services. In the aftermath of the 2019 death of Decatur two-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes, a law named in her honor required DCFS to conduct home safety checks before and after a child is returned to a parent. The audit shows nearly a year after the law's passage, DCFS has not implemented it. We're sensitive to the DCFS tangle of staff shortages and administration turnover. But the unit has to start doing what's required of it at some point.

THUMBS UP! To everyone supporting food banks. Inflation is hitting Americans hard, and an adjusting economy is making more and more people food insecure. As much as ever, those of us who are capable need to give as much as possible, Let’s make food donation a strong part of our return to normalcy.

