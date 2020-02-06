OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! For the upcoming Amtrak connection for Decatur. City officials are working with Illinois Charter to provide shuttle service to Champaign and Springfield as regional connections to and from Decatur for Amtrak service. Decatur has not had direct Amtrak access for a long time, and right now, that appears to be permanent. Here's hoping the scheduling issue is solved quickly. The shuttle option gives citizens another means of access.

THUMBS UP! To Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor reminded us all of the importance of broadband expansion. In announcing that the state is taking applications for a grant program aimed at increasing internet access, Pritzker said, “This isn't about a person's ability to go online and just look at their Facebook page. This is about a small business owner having the tools that she needs to reach new customers. This is about an elderly couple’s ability to get access to medical experts anywhere in the nation, even if they live in a rural community. This is about giving children … the ability to research their homework assignments online.” That’s worth remembering if we ever think internet access is a luxury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}