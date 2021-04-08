OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the end of another election season. Voters went to the polls Tuesday to elect those officeholders that have the most immediate impact on our daily lives — city/village leaders, school board members, township officials and parks, libraries, fire and community college representatives, and others. A big thank you to those who are willing to serve.

THUMBS UP! While we are tossing out election-related kudos, we don’t want to forget those in area county clerk’s offices and the election judges for pulling off another election without any apparent controversy. The microscope placed on these folks has gotten really big in recent years with all the drama surrounding past local and national elections.

THUMBS DOWN! To the increasing COVID-19 infections in Macon County. While it is unclear what may be prompting the spike – which is also being felt across the state and nation – we all need to do our part to remain diligent in keeping this virus at bay. Keep your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated.