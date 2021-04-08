OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the end of another election season. Voters went to the polls Tuesday to elect those officeholders that have the most immediate impact on our daily lives — city/village leaders, school board members, township officials and parks, libraries, fire and community college representatives, and others. A big thank you to those who are willing to serve.
THUMBS UP! While we are tossing out election-related kudos, we don’t want to forget those in area county clerk’s offices and the election judges for pulling off another election without any apparent controversy. The microscope placed on these folks has gotten really big in recent years with all the drama surrounding past local and national elections.
THUMBS DOWN! To the increasing COVID-19 infections in Macon County. While it is unclear what may be prompting the spike – which is also being felt across the state and nation – we all need to do our part to remain diligent in keeping this virus at bay. Keep your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated.
THUMBS UP! To a successful March Madness. It seemed only fitting that two teams, ranked at the top of the preseason poll and had their season-beginning matchup cancelled by COVID, would meet for the title. While only one school, Baylor University, was crowned champion, all those associated with the NCAA college basketball need to be celebrated for giving us a full season of excitement, culminating with a tournament with a limited number of people in the stands.
THUMBS UP! To Gloria Martin and Richie Wolf. While the reason we are mentioning Martin and Wolf in this column stems from their recent passing, like those the Herald & Review spoke with regarding their deaths, we want to remember them for the difference they made in our community. After enduring the sickness and death of her son, Silas, Martin went on to help others who found themselves in the same, unenviable spot. As the executive director of the Macon County Conservation District, Wolf was “focused on family and children and bringing people out into the woods and helping them discover the delights of nature.” They were two of the people that make our community great.
THUMBS UP! To the Decatur Community Day of Peace, which featured a successful gun buyback program. This is not a debate about gun rights. It was an opportunity for people to responsibly dispose of guns they wanted to get rid of, rather than letting them sit around and potentially fall into the wrong hands through theft or through an improper sale. Based on the success, more than 300 guns were purchased, expect more of these events in the future.