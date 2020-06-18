OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

THUMBS UP! To a plan of action. That’s been promised after local leaders, law enforcement members and city officials met for 90 minutes last week discussing race and class concerns in the aftermath of protests in Minneapolis and around the world. The right things have been said, including the obligatory discussion about young people and our future and giving them things to do. Discussions are tough. Implementations and follow-through are tougher. We all need to hold ourselves to long-term commitments to improvements in the community around us.

THUMBS UP! To Food Box Drive-Up Day. Central Illinois has done a fine job continuing to take care of its own. There have been numerous examples of Decatur taking care of those in need. Boxes filled by the Central Illinois Food Bank will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at the Decatur Civic Center. Leave room in your car for a box. Pedestrians will not be given food. The event is sponsored by United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Tate & Lyle, Central Illinois Food Bank and Neuhoff Media. The Herald & Review will host a similar event in its parking lot on Saturday, June 27.