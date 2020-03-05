OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Josh Tanner and his answer to a voter’s question. Close to 800 Macon County residents have voted early for the 2020 primary. Recent primary outcomes have led to some contestants -- including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and, most recently. Michael Bloomberg -- removing themselves from the race. What happens if someone voted for them? The votes count. Macon County Clerk Tanner reminded us of that this week, although if you pause and think, it’s obviously the only answer.

THUMBS DOWN! To silence. As speaker after speaker approached the Decatur School Board with concerns about the still incomplete negotiations with teachers’ aides, board members sat in silence. A public entity's silence to comments from that public means both parties are wasting their time. The silence is deafening. And on a related note …

