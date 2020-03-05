OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Josh Tanner and his answer to a voter’s question. Close to 800 Macon County residents have voted early for the 2020 primary. Recent primary outcomes have led to some contestants -- including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and, most recently. Michael Bloomberg -- removing themselves from the race. What happens if someone voted for them? The votes count. Macon County Clerk Tanner reminded us of that this week, although if you pause and think, it’s obviously the only answer.
THUMBS DOWN! To silence. As speaker after speaker approached the Decatur School Board with concerns about the still incomplete negotiations with teachers’ aides, board members sat in silence. A public entity's silence to comments from that public means both parties are wasting their time. The silence is deafening. And on a related note …
THUMBS DOWN! To school board attorney Brian Braun. Braun followed his performance last week with verbal contact. He interrupted Jacob Jenkins while Jenkins was addressing the board during public comments. The degree of physical contact made can be questioned. The interruption and underlying threat cannot. This week, he scolded the crowd at the board meeting and raised the specter of a slander lawsuit. Braun might think he’s doing speakers a favor with his warning. Speakers might find it a potential source of intimidation.
THUMBS UP! To Howard Buffett. Again, Decatur’s generous philanthropist turned an event into a gift. He was to be honored by representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and given the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for 2019. Buffett took the opportunity during the presentation at the Community Care Campus and Crossing Healthcare to donate $100,000 to Crossing Healthcare.
THUMBS DOWN! To departing restaurants. The latest loss is downtown’s Bizou, a surprise closure last month. The problem with longtime businesses is the assumption that they will always be around. New taste treats are special, desired and appreciated. But we also need to do better at protecting the places that have been important parts of the community.