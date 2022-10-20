OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the University of Illinois football team. By mid-October, a U of I fan's attention would inevitably turn to expectations of the basketball team. But hold on. This year things are different. The team is ranked in the Associated Press top 20, and running back Chase Brown leads the country in rushing yards. The Illini are already bowl-eligible, so each upcoming game can offer an opportunity at a better bowl game. The team is off this week, which will heighten expectations for their Oct. 28 game at Nebraska. The next game in Champaign is Nov. 4 against Michigan State.

THUMBS DOWN! To silence when conversation is warranted. President Biden invoked Title 42 earlier this month. The rule uses emergency public health authority to allow the U.S. to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border. Biden's invocation applies to Venezuelans, who are arriving at the border in increasing numbers. President Trump invoked Title 42 in 2020, citing COVID. Candidate Biden condemned the action. If one president is correct, both are.

THUMBS UP! To providing a little comfort and a taste of home for those in the military. Operation Enduring Support is again accepting donations for Christmas care packages for deployed military. Among the suggestions are non-perishable food items as well as personal care items. Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St., Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17. We encourage donations to this ongoing relief effort.

THUMBS UP! To those who saved a life. Ten correctional officers and one nurse were honored by Macon County for their joint efforts to save a Macon County Jail inmate's life in September. Those presented with a Life Saver Award. Responding staffers were Cpl. Bart Tirpak, Daniel Burnham, Clinton Smith, Terrance Collins, Chandler Huddleston, LaRee Jackson, Eugene Moeller, Michelle Stine, Jacob Warrick, Andrew Ziegler and nurse Jamie Andersen.