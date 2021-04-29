OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the annual Festival of Spring cleanup event. Volunteers gathered at the Sangamon River to pick up trash large and small. The event has been ongoing since 1993. No motorcycles were found this year (imagine abandoning a motorcycle by a riverside), although a couple of younger volunteers found "about a million" dead fish.

THUMBS UP! To another tradition. The 29th Blessing of the Bikes was held at Forsyth's Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership in Forsyth. The crowds, smiles and fellowship remind us of the things we hope are coming back.

THUMBS DOWN! To Macon County being back on the bad list. An increase in COVID-19 cases has returned the county to the state's warning list in dealing with the pandemic. That increase comes with a slowing of citizens being vaccinated. So pleas to get your shot(s) are increasing. We're baffled by the attitude of bold defiance, the one shown most often by those who have received their information through social media memes.

THUMBS UP! To this year's Academy Awards. The ceremony, like so many other awards programs, has long since passed its peak. The ratings are abysmal as most casual fans don't have anything with which to connect. But movie lovers appreciate the chance to see the show, and this year's was its most diverse yet. And we found a couple more films we need to watch.

