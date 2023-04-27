THUMBS UP! To the battle against artificial intelligence. The Federal Trade Commission says it will "not hesitate to crack down" on harmful business practices involving artificial intelligence. The idea is laudable and the goal is important. Our concern comes in the execution. Who handles what, and in what way is it handled? Even as the world becomes faster, Central Illinois is generally some distance from where AI dramas are playing out. Maybe the issue can be tamed some before we're over-exposed to it.

THUMBS DOWN! To the ongoing mess that is Elon Musk's Twitter. The ongoing disaster would be a tremendous comedy if not for some of the troubling problems. Verified users -- those who have the prestigious "blue checK" with their accounts -- now have to pay $8 a month for the privilege. Twitter stripped its once-coveted blue checkmarks from accounts that were verified before Musk took over the company unless they pay the subscription fee. But some celebrity users who'd publicly said they weren't paying, including Stephen King and LeBron James, still had their checkmarks. Twitter also apparently returned the check to users with at least a million followers. Those returns included more than a dozen celebrities who have passed, including Kobe Bryant, Bob Saget and Michael Jackson. At least the disasters aren't affecting the stock price -- the company went private when Musk purchased it.

THUMBS DOWN! To resistance to red-flag laws. Red-flag laws allow family members and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily prevent a person from accessing firearms if they are found to be a danger to themselves or others. Advocates for the laws say the policy could slow the climbing toll of homicides and suicides. Guns rights groups say they're not necessarily opposed to red-flag laws, but they don't think any of the 19 states that have such laws on the books so far have gotten it right. Given that, maybe these two sides can get together and talk and solve this discussion?

THUMBS UP! To the Teens, Trucks & Traffic program. Approximately 600 high school students participated in the Progress City event in Decatur. The program provides young drivers the opportunity to experience a number of driving scenarios. The focus was on impaired and distracted driving and being aware of what other drivers can and cannot see on the road. In the five years since the program came to Macon County, nearly 3,200 students from 17 local high schools have participated.