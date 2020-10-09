OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the WSOY Community Food Drive. Switching to a cash-only event this year amid the pandemic, the drive remained as successful as it has thanks to the Herculean efforts of volunteers and donors. The WSOY Community Food Drive is one of the things that makes us feel good about living in Decatur and Macon County.
THUMBS DOWN! To the frustration of election year politics. Every political move is playing politics. But recent plays on the state and national level are anything but service to constituencies. President Trump ordered further pandemic relief to the back burner, saying any assistance will not take place until after the election. Then he reversed field within 24 hours. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says all Trump wants is his name at the bottom of a check, as though that matters to the people for whom another $1,200 check would be the very definition of relief. Democrat Emanuel "Chip" Welch, the chairman of the Illinois Special Investigating Committee looking into House Speaker Michael Madigan's alleged role in a bribery scheme, is delaying meetings of the committee until after the election when there isn’t “the backdrop of a political campaign." Aren't we always in the backdrop of a political campaign?
THUMBS DOWN! To the deaths of icons. Each year takes significant people from our lives, and this year has not let up on the brutality. Hall of Famers Bob Gibson, the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, and Eddie Van Halen, leader of the group that uses his last name, are just the latest in a series of sad passings. They join such notables as Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Chadwick Boseman, Lou Brock, Regis Philbin, Kenny Rogers Charlie Daniels, Little Richard and Helen Reddy.
THUMBS UP! To Decatur’s America in Bloom efforts. Decatur won two honors in the 2020 America in Bloom National Awards program. Decatur was the winner of the #Catching Community Spirit - Best Use of Social Media or Technology Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award for Overall Impression. That’s a nice feather for the city’s cap.
THUMBS DOWN! To the state’s drop in gambling revenue. The shortages compared with projections and previous results are a sign of the times. The pandemic closed gambling locations at least temporarily, and the expected windfall from sports wagering didn’t happen as sports seasons did not go on as anticipated. There are entities in Illinois grateful for the income from legalized cannabis.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!