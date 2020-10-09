OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the WSOY Community Food Drive. Switching to a cash-only event this year amid the pandemic, the drive remained as successful as it has thanks to the Herculean efforts of volunteers and donors. The WSOY Community Food Drive is one of the things that makes us feel good about living in Decatur and Macon County.

THUMBS DOWN! To the frustration of election year politics. Every political move is playing politics. But recent plays on the state and national level are anything but service to constituencies. President Trump ordered further pandemic relief to the back burner, saying any assistance will not take place until after the election. Then he reversed field within 24 hours. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says all Trump wants is his name at the bottom of a check, as though that matters to the people for whom another $1,200 check would be the very definition of relief. Democrat Emanuel "Chip" Welch, the chairman of the Illinois Special Investigating Committee looking into House Speaker Michael Madigan's alleged role in a bribery scheme, is delaying meetings of the committee until after the election when there isn’t “the backdrop of a political campaign." Aren't we always in the backdrop of a political campaign?