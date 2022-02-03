OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To COVID aid. Free home tests began to arrive in the mail this week. Check AccessCovidTests.org to request your own. In addition, some pharmacies are offering free non-surgical N95 masks. We’re two years into the pandemic. However delayed the goods feel, their availability is appreciated. However ….

THUMBS DOWN! To more mixed messaging. The World Health Organization is criticizing the millions of tons of waste resulting from COVID cautions. The organization said Tuesday overuse of gloves, "moon suits" and the use of billions of masks and vaccination syringes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus have spurred a huge glut of health care waste worldwide. They also noted people are wearing excessive personal protection equipment. As per usual, the agency's advice is unhelpful, encouraging "safe and rational use." That doesn't seem helpful.

THUMBS DOWN! To the closing of Decatur's Prairie Farms ice cream plant on North Morgan Street. Given the changing nature of manufacturing and food processing, as well as the company's nationwide cutbacks, seeing the close of an old building is expected even as it's disappointing. We hope the Edwardsville-based company does the right thing and doesn't allow the plant to fall into severe disrepair.

THUMBS UP! To Lincoln High School boys basketball coach Neil Alexander. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer became just the second coach in state history to surpass 900 victories. The 67-year-old, whose career mark in 901-410, trails only the late Gene Pingatore of Westchester St. Joseph. He had 1,035 victories.

THUMBS UP! To looking after one another. We’ve been smacked with our first lengthy messy snowstorm of the season. If you have the opportunity, check in on those around your neighborhood who might need a little assistance. If you’re healthy and in need of a workout, bring a shovel along.

THUMBS DOWN! To the passing of Tom McNamara. The long-time writer and documenter of Decatur sports, McNamara died after a battle with cancer. McNamara was a friend to everyone he met, whether between the lines of play or outside. This year has supplied a difficult start for Decatur sports followers. Warrensburg's Todd Yokley was also a long-time historian. And former Decatur resident and University of Illinois and New York Met pitcher Jeff Innis passed over the weekend.

THUMBS UP! To blood donors. Supplies of blood are unsurprisingly down across the country. This is the perfect opportunity to easily give a gift of life to one of your fellow humans. If you see word of a blood drive, make a plan to contribute.

