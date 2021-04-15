OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the progress of a term limits bill in Springfield. House Bill 642 would bar individuals from serving more than 10 consecutive years in a leadership position in the General Assembly. Call it a response to Michael Madigan's decades-long strangling leaders as speaker of the House, and perhaps call it decades too late. But at least this is an effort to head off one individual wielding too much power.

THUMBS DOWN! To continued foot-dragging on infrastructure redevelopment. For years going on decades, both Illinois and the United States have had infrastructure grades that have been both disappointing and alarming. The time for talking about the issue has long passed. Still, we expect the talks to proceed and the infrastructure to continue to decay.

THUMBS UP! To novel solutions to COVID limitations. Safely working around coronavirus restrictions has required creativity from many. Artists and their leaders have come up with creative use of video recording and streaming to continue to mature in their efforts, and to entertain. We will always be able to find ways to entertain and be entertained.

THUMBS UP! To another sign of a return to normalcy. On Monday, April 19, Champaign's Memorial Stadium will host the Orange & Blue Spring Game, and the football exhibition will include a limited number of fans in the stands. While sports have entertained us during our COVID nightmare, we've also noticed that as fans return to games, the electricity they provide enhances the action between the lines.

