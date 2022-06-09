OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To David Parker. The Bloomington man purchased from the Monticello Railroad Museum earlier this year the same trucks and train wheels that once carried a 111-year-old Illinois Terminal Company sleeper that he obtained from a site in Harristown. He's moving the sleeper and tracks to his Bloomington home. Following his adventure has been a pleasant and fascinating distraction.
THUMBS UP! To the Beautify Decatur Coalition. The city's cheerleaders for cleanliness have spent a decade-plus championing a pleasant appearance in our town. Businesses have competed for past honors, and this year, the group has opened a contest for Decatur homeowners. Owners submit a photo, and the coalition does the judging. For more information, see beautifydecatur.com.
THUMBS DOWN! To more do-nothingness from Washington, D.C. The congressional redistricting cycle ended in what The Associated Press termed "a draw," which is a loss for taxpayers. The net result is a map essentially unchanged from 2020, in spite of numerous potential changes based on the 2020 census. Congress remains the definition of stasis.
THUMBS UP! To Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On the Square. The professional theater, an artistic jewel in Central Illinois, has opened its mask-free season. The shows are another reminder of our lives becoming closer to our pre-COVID experiences.
THUMBS UP! To the Decatur Municipal Band. Like The Little Theatre, the band is presenting its first full post-COVID season. The band's shows are 6 p.m. Sundays at Fairview Park and 7 p.m. Mondays in Central Park, through Aug. 15. The band also has a trio of performances at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.