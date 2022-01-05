OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To ongoing COVID issues. The omicron variant has spread like wildfire across the country. Its relative weakness compared with earlier strains is of only slight comfort. With the pandemic approaching a second full year of intrusion and complications into our lives, more than ever, we are weary of this ongoing issue. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said it best. "People are tired of COVID, I get that. We're all tired of COVID. They're done. But COVID's not done with us. And we are about to see another major surge."

THUMBS UP! To record cannabis sales. Recreational cannabis sales hit a new high in December at nearly $138 million, up 14% from the previous month. For the year, Illinois recreational sales reached nearly $1.38 billion, more than doubling the total from 2020, the first year of legal recreational marijuana sales in the state.

THUMBS DOWN! To attempting to get firearms -- some loaded -- onto planes. This is a pure example of "What the hell is wrong with people?" The number of travelers attempting to pass through airport security checkpoints with firearms in 2021 reached its highest point since the Transportation Security Administration began tracking it 20 years ago. The TSA has stopped travelers carrying more than 5,700 firearms at U.S. airports since the beginning of 2021, far surpassing the previous record of 4,432 firearms in 2019. About 85% of the firearms found in 2021 were loaded. The surge in gun discoveries comes even though travel demand remains about 25% below the pre-pandemic pace of 2019.

THUMBS UP! To Twitter eventually doing what it promised. Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been banned from the social media platform for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy. We're far from endorsing massive Twitter bans. But Twitter gives account holders a generous five "strikes" of misinformation. Removing Greene from the platform won't silence her. But it will at least tamp down a bit of her nonsense.

THUMBS DOWN! To Tornado Alley moving east. December tornadoes are terrifying, even when you're states away. December is the time of year we're supposed to be worried about the destructive nature of ice and snow, not traditionally spring- and summer-based tornadoes. But December tornadoes almost doubled from 2020 to 2021 -- 106 to 189. The nation’s traditional tornado alley has been Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Experts have observed recent unseasonable twisters moving east -- Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky

