OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the crushing news about not opening the new water park. The decision is definitely the correct one. We don’t know what happens when COVID-19, water and humans mix in one place, but a new park is no place to institute a potential Petri dish. The situation is unfortunate, especially given the project’s frustrating delays. We’re all the more anxious for its 2021 opening.

THUMBS UP! To paying attention. With fewer trips out of the house to restaurants, more of us are cooking at home. Unfortunately, cities all over the country are reporting a spike in home fires as a result of neglectful cooking, fires that break out when cooks’ attention is distracted or someone isn’t aware of the dangers as they try something for the first time. Make sure the battery in your fire detector is operative, and pay attention to what you’re doing. This is a time when you definitely don’t need to rush.