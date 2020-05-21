OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the crushing news about not opening the new water park. The decision is definitely the correct one. We don’t know what happens when COVID-19, water and humans mix in one place, but a new park is no place to institute a potential Petri dish. The situation is unfortunate, especially given the project’s frustrating delays. We’re all the more anxious for its 2021 opening.
THUMBS UP! To paying attention. With fewer trips out of the house to restaurants, more of us are cooking at home. Unfortunately, cities all over the country are reporting a spike in home fires as a result of neglectful cooking, fires that break out when cooks’ attention is distracted or someone isn’t aware of the dangers as they try something for the first time. Make sure the battery in your fire detector is operative, and pay attention to what you’re doing. This is a time when you definitely don’t need to rush.
THUMBS UP! To census awareness. The coronavirus is just the latest of many troubles that have plagued the 2020 census. The normal suspicion of government has been augmented by concerns of placing a citizenship question on the documents. Courts ruled against that requirement, but concern about what the information might be used for remain. The census is used to, among other things, give direction to where vital services are most needed to tend to citizens. COVID-19 is preventing the usual door-to-door followup for non-responders. The best and necessary way to deal with potential problems is for people to fill out the census survey. It can even be done online at 2020census.gov.
THUMBS DOWN! To cantankerous attitudes toward slight gestures. In a splendid whimsical move, the Decatur Area Arts Council and Community Foundation of Macon County along with the city of Decatur added face masks to downtown statues. The effort is intended as a tribute to frontline workers like nurses, grocery store workers, postal office workers and more. Unfortunately, there was of course the result that happens anytime someone tries something different. The effort was criticized as wasteful of material and too flippant. That despite the Arts Council making it clear that a local volunteer artist made the masks, and they were not wasting material that could be used by individuals. Even when we have nice things, we can’t appreciate them.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!