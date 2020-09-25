OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To road awareness. This was Farm Safety Week, As harvests begin and continue, drivers on state, county, and township roads will encounter combines, tractors with grain carts, and semitrucks loaded with bushels of corn or soybeans. And they will be moving slower than you want to drive. Remember patience and awareness to avert disaster.

THUMBS UP! To the INC. Spot. The first minority-owned business incubator in the region is designed to help the community and businesses in Central Illinois with “I see Decatur rising,” said INC. Spot co-founder Corey Walker. “We have an amazing opportunity to take a chance. Decatur is open for business.

THUMBS DOWN! To Senate Republicans. We don’t need to list names and repeat quotes from the 2016 controversy over the Senate taking up President Obama’s filling a Supreme Court vacancy. It’s clear the Republicans have reversed field, breaking their vow. Lying politicians is nothing new. Doing it so boldly is breathtakingly disappointing.

THUMBS UP! To stocking sewing. A group of women have been meeting for more than 10 years making Christmas stockings. Their latest annual gathering produced 130 stockings. Those, with other donations, will be packaged and sent through Operation Enduring Support to military members currently deployed.

THUMBS UP! To our boss, Chris Coates. (Yes, we had to argue in order to run this one.) Coates was named the 2019 Editor of the Year by the Illinois Press Association. This is the first year the organization has given the award. Among other papers in Central Illinois, Coactes supervises Decatur as well as Mattoon and Bloomington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0