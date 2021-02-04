OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To positive news. We’re asking our readers to contribute to a special project. Without mentioning politics, tell us one good thing that has happened since March 2020. This could be something good that you personally experienced — a new hobby, more time with family — or to someone you know. To share your story, email decnews@lee.net or write to the Herald & Review newsroom, 601 E. William St., Decatur, 62623.

THUMBS DOWN! To Illinois' COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's assurance that officials are "doing everything we can" ultimately adds up to not enough. Illinois ranks 47th among all 50 states in vaccine distribution. There's plenty of room for improvement. Let's get going and do more of everything we can.

THUMBS UP! To the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Acts continue to be added to the venue’s schedule. The best thing about the additions is they give hope that things may soon return to closer to what we remember as normal.

THUMBS UP! To the return of high school sports. Tuscola played host to Arthur-Lovington last week in Central Illinois' first high school sporting event since public gatherings were restricted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Welcome back to, again, a sign of normalcy.

