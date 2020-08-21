OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To the Bloomington Fire Department. The Decatur Fire Department’s Tower One ladder truck was knocked out of commission after being struck by a car. The Bloomington department has loaned a ladder truck to Decatur. So as the Decatur department posted on Facebook, don’t be alarmed when you see a Bloomington truck responding to Decatur calls for the next couple of months.

THUMBS UP! To Decatur Public Schools. Its effort toward feeding its students who are learning at home is direct delivery of 50,000 meals. Meal packs come with five breakfasts and five lunches. Gathering, packaging and delivery is an unprecedented and, frankly, amazing feat.

THUMBS UP! Yet again to the Howard G. Buffett Foundations. The latest contribution to the community is $8 million for improving infrastructure in the Johns Hill neighborhood. We don’t want to ponder what condition our community would be in without the generosity of the foundation.

THUMBS DOWN! To our inability to assure citizens’ confidence and ensure accurate results in our November election. This is not a partisan issue. It’s an issue that should concern and alarm every American. If we cannot have confidence in our voting, there’s little reason to have confidence in anything.