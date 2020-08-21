OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the Bloomington Fire Department. The Decatur Fire Department’s Tower One ladder truck was knocked out of commission after being struck by a car. The Bloomington department has loaned a ladder truck to Decatur. So as the Decatur department posted on Facebook, don’t be alarmed when you see a Bloomington truck responding to Decatur calls for the next couple of months.
THUMBS UP! To Decatur Public Schools. Its effort toward feeding its students who are learning at home is direct delivery of 50,000 meals. Meal packs come with five breakfasts and five lunches. Gathering, packaging and delivery is an unprecedented and, frankly, amazing feat.
THUMBS UP! Yet again to the Howard G. Buffett Foundations. The latest contribution to the community is $8 million for improving infrastructure in the Johns Hill neighborhood. We don’t want to ponder what condition our community would be in without the generosity of the foundation.
THUMBS DOWN! To our inability to assure citizens’ confidence and ensure accurate results in our November election. This is not a partisan issue. It’s an issue that should concern and alarm every American. If we cannot have confidence in our voting, there’s little reason to have confidence in anything.
THUMBS UP! To the return of school. The situation is far from ideal, and there are plenty of concerns and potential issues. But at least an effort is being made. The quicker concerns and issues are identified, the quicker they can be addressed. Again, this is a situation no one could have anticipated. Starts and stops will happen, errors will be committed. The key is working toward overcoming the problems.
THUMBS UP! To the announcement of the first round of Illinois’ Business Interruption Grants. The grants, ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 from a pool of $46 million, are aimed at small businesses affected by COVID-19 and by looting. Twenty area businesses were among the recipients. The amount may be a drop in the bucket, but for recipients, the checks are a vital lifeline.
THUMBS UP! To road construction. Long-awaited repairs are finally underway on a number of stretches in our area, including multiple locations along U.S. 51. The project includes resurfacing, bridge repairs, guardrail upgrades and pavement markings.
