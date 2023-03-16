THUMBS UP! To the Illinois Supreme Court for moving quickly to hear arguments on the cash bail aspect of the recently approved SAFE-T Act, and fast-tracking the appeal of the Macon County ruling against parts of the recently passed state ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Whatever your leaning on the merits of these issues, it’s likely we can all agree that a resolution to both issues sooner than later will be welcome.

THUMBS UP! To Maroa-Forsyth eighth grader Khadijah Abdul-Rahman, who earned a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the Regional Spelling Bee in Decatur. Her victory continues a streak of Maroa-Forsyth spellers claiming the regional title. Khadijah was one of 22 spellers who took part in the event, all of whom deserve accolades.

THUMBS UP! To the latest Macon County Continuum of Care Point-in-Time Count, the annual canvas of the area to identify the number of homeless in our community. While the numbers vary depending on a variety of factors, and are usually lower than those gathered by our local service agencies during the course of the year, it is a reminder of those less fortunate and provides data researchers can use to determine what can be done to help those in need.

THUMBS UP! To the latest Central Illinois resident to dazzle judges on a national stage. Allie Keck, a Neoga native and graduate of Lake Land College and Illinois State University, has teamed up with Kelly Clarkson on NBC’s “The Voice.” Clarkson and fellow coach Blake Shelton turned their chairs toward the stage in support of Keck. We wish Keck the best of luck.

THUMBS DOWN! To the findings of a survey that show few students get the tutoring they need. While the survey conducted by the nonprofit news organization Chalkbeat and the Associated Press included a small sampling of the nation’s largest school systems, we would be remiss to assume the problem doesn’t exist on some level in many districts.

THUMBS UP! To Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposal to increase higher education funding. Pritzker is touring the state this week, which included a stop in Normal, to highlight his plan. It calls for a 7% increase in statewide direct funding for universities and community colleges, along with increased funding for specific programs such as short-term certification and dual credit programs.

THUMBS UP! To the latest efforts by the Macon County Board to provide its share of funding for the deteriorating bridges that carry Reas Bridge Road traffic over Lake Decatur. Listed as “poor” in the 2021 National Bridge Inventory, talks of their replacement have been taking place since 2017. The hope is to have the project put out for bids in April, ahead of any further increases in costs.

THUMBS UP! To lower taxes. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that the state’s current-year revenues are smashing expectations, making discussion of lowering taxes possible. Lawmakers and state officials are flooding our email in-boxes with news releases telling us how great the state's finances are. It seems like a no-brainer that lawmakers should do everything they can to allow us to keep more of our money.

THUMBS UP! To Make-A Wish Illinois and Jackson Myerscough’s third grade classmates at Carl Sandburg Elementary School in Charleston. The 9-year-old is preparing to embark on a family vacation to Hawaii arranged by Make-A-Wish, following his successful fight against acute myeloid leukemia. Jackson’s classmates held a surprise party to wish him “Aloha.”