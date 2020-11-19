OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To using law enforcement as mask police. The Decatur City Council has OK’d a more rigid mask policy as the COVID pandemic reaches deeper into the community. The issue is enforcement. We’ve talked at length about how police officers are best used at enforcing the law and too often are asked to take up work better suited to social services. We have no idea what arm of authority would be best at enforcing mask mandates. The best solution would be citizens policing themselves, but the very act of wearing a mask or not has become signs of extremism. Like Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, we don’t want to see police busting into private parties or putting themselves in harm’s way with an angry group of individuals at an adult beverage station.