OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To using law enforcement as mask police. The Decatur City Council has OK’d a more rigid mask policy as the COVID pandemic reaches deeper into the community. The issue is enforcement. We’ve talked at length about how police officers are best used at enforcing the law and too often are asked to take up work better suited to social services. We have no idea what arm of authority would be best at enforcing mask mandates. The best solution would be citizens policing themselves, but the very act of wearing a mask or not has become signs of extremism. Like Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, we don’t want to see police busting into private parties or putting themselves in harm’s way with an angry group of individuals at an adult beverage station.
THUMBS DOWN! To the ongoing wave of frightened and dissatisfied workers. Each week, we see the release of another study indicating workers are dissatisfied with their situations and either plan to, wish to or have already quit their jobs. Being overworked in understaffed situations, COVID concerns and general dissatisfaction are cited as issues. There are no easy solutions, but the development is definitely troubling and must be monitored.
THUMBS UP! To Sign Gypsies. The unique business places messages where requested, using oversized letters to create the words. The presence of the messages adds some color and excitement at a time when both are needed. Rachael Luka, owner of Sign Gypsies Oakley said, “We sneak in and we sneak out And we leave a lot of glitter behind.”
THUMBS UP! To Illinois capital investments for museums. Two Decatur-area museums are among 43 Illinois museums to receive a portion of $22.8 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits. The Macon County Conservation District received $400,000 for permanent exhibit renovations at the Nature Center, and Decatur Park District received $750,000 for the Scovill Zoo Herpetarium to upgrade exhibits, habitats and ADA accessibility.
THUMBS DOWN! To President Trump dismissing figures of authority. The firings, of course, are his option. But given the timing and considering the positions all have to do with security in some form, the trend is troubling and closing on the need for intervention.
