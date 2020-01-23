OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To new buses. Decatur has added 14 to its public transit fleet, replacing buses that outlasted their expected lifetimes of 15 years or 500,000 miles. The average replaced bus had lasted 17.4 years and all but one went over 700,000 miles.

THUMBS UP! To being back among the nation’s elite, and staying there. The University of Illinois basketball team returned to the Associated Press top 25 men’s basketball rankings earlier this month. It’s the first time the Illini have been ranked since December 2014, and they’ve posted a pair of wins and risen in the top 25 since. There’s reason to pay attention to what’s going on in Champaign.

THUMBS DOWN! To the money spent by Illinois politicians on lawyers’ fees. At best, optics on the payments are horrendous. At worst, they expose the top layer of a rotting system. If our representatives in Springfield were taking care of their own houses legally, there would be more business of the people.