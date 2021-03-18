OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Rev. Wane Dunning. He made a public event this week of receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, hoping to raise awareness and encourage those reluctant to take the vaccination. Among other things, there are understandable difficulties in overcoming memories of 40 years of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. In that "study," which began in 1932, close to 400 Black males with syphilis were told they were receiving free health care from the government. Instead, the study was actually intended to observe the natural history of untreated syphilis. We hope Dunning’s actions prove to be influential.

THUMBS UP! To the return of Decatur’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. The parade was the first major event claimed by the pandemic last year, and its comeback was a welcome one.

THUMBS DOWN! To Arizona state representative John Kavanagh. In an interview with CNN, Cavanaugh said, among other things, that "we don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn’t be voting ... Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” That’s either elitism or wanting to select who can vote. In either case, the attitude isn’t exactly in keeping with what America is about.