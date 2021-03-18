OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Rev. Wane Dunning. He made a public event this week of receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, hoping to raise awareness and encourage those reluctant to take the vaccination. Among other things, there are understandable difficulties in overcoming memories of 40 years of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. In that "study," which began in 1932, close to 400 Black males with syphilis were told they were receiving free health care from the government. Instead, the study was actually intended to observe the natural history of untreated syphilis. We hope Dunning’s actions prove to be influential.
THUMBS UP! To the return of Decatur’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. The parade was the first major event claimed by the pandemic last year, and its comeback was a welcome one.
THUMBS DOWN! To Arizona state representative John Kavanagh. In an interview with CNN, Cavanaugh said, among other things, that "we don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn’t be voting ... Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” That’s either elitism or wanting to select who can vote. In either case, the attitude isn’t exactly in keeping with what America is about.
THUMBS UP! To positive news about redistricting. Detailed results from the census, generally needed for assistance with redistricting, won't be available until September, well after the June 30 deadline for maps. But Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said he expects the state general assembly to complete the process before then. That's step one. Step two is fairness in map drawing. Step three is knowing exactly how many districts Illinois will have. The number now is 18, but that's likely to fall to 17.
THUMBS UP! To the return of March Madness. COVID-19’s arrival last year robbed us of the three weeks of championship college basketball, the 68-team tournament that allows everyone to be convinced they’ve uncovered the key to a perfect bracket, at least until midway through the first day of play. That the University of Illinois is a No. 1 seed is an extra bonus for us locally.