THUMBS UP! To March Madness. High school teams and some college teams (including the Millikin University women’s basketball team) have already had or are in the process of their season-ending tournaments. But the tournament that draws the most attention will set its field Sunday and set the stage for the insanity of next week. A total of 68 teams will find themselves in the NCAA men’s tournament. By Sunday, March 12, close to 50 games will narrow that field to 16, and riches will be won and lost via office pools and other borderline legal gambling. Enjoy, even if you don’t have cash involved.

THUMBS DOWN! To the United States' present rail and road safety. Does it seem like you hear about train derailments every day? That's because the country averages 1,700 derailments a year. They aren't all as potentially life-threatening as the derailment that has left East Palestine, Ohio, in a state of fear and concern. Even worse? Truck crashes involving toxics are more common than trains — and more likely to involve fatalities and take place in vulnerable urban areas. Since 2000, truck crashes have caused three times as much property damage as their rail counterparts.

THUMBS UP! To early planting dates. For many states, covered planting dates have been moved up, allowing farmers to get in the field earlier and retaining the ability to have any replant covered by insurance. The initial planting date possibility for soybeans has moved up 10 days, to April 5, in southern Illinois and to April 10 for central Illinois. In the northern third of Illinois the first initial planting date is nine days sooner at April 15. Farmers can plant earlier and still qualify for federal crop insurance replant provision.

THUMBS UP! To Decatur Citizen of the Year Jim Taylor. Before the ceremony began, Taylor told H&R reporter Brenden Moore, "I guess I've done something right — I don't know what it was yet, I hope they tell me what it is before I get the award." Which is a perfect attitude for someone receiving the honor. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Taylor is "the man behind the magic." Among his accomplishments: working to get Broadway renamed Martin Luther King Drive (a years-long effort culminated with the change in 1988); helping elect Roger Walker as Macon County sheriff, making him the first Black elected sheriff in the entire state; and helping spearhead the drive to rename the previously nameless downtown green space along Water Street between North and William streets as Preston Jackson Park in honor of the renowned artist and Decatur native.

THUMBS UP! To changes at the embattled state-run Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. That process will start with the relocation of 123 residents with developmental disabilities who entered the facility voluntarily — roughly half the current population. The changes come after months of reporting by Lee Enterprises, Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica that detailed the beatings of patients, a concerted effort by some staff members to cover up abuse and serious neglect, the intimidation of employees who reported it and the attempt to coerce new employees into participating in the abuse or being silent about it. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Human Services has been working on improvements at Choate since he first took office in January 2019. But he said, “it became clear, I would say certainly over the last year — and, in part, because of your reporting — that there were more significant changes that needed to be made.”

THUMBS UP! To a strike being averted. Union employees at Decatur’s Caterpillar Inc. plant will vote soon on a tentative six-year agreement that was reached between the United Auto Workers and the company. Agreements in company-union negotiations inevitably involve a significant amount of give and take, and often are final-hour agreements. We're glad the union will continue to be working.

THUMBS UP! To the participants in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge. The Lake Decatur event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics, and this year was blessed by being held the day after wind, storms and sleet battered the area.

THUMBS UP! To a celebration. The city will mark Lake Decatur’s 100th birthday with a family-friendly weekend festival on July 8 and 9. The fest will feature food and other vendors, as well as free family activities and a lighted boat parade. “Everyone in Decatur has a story associated with the lake,” event organizer Stephanie Endsley said. She's right, and this offers the opportunity to make more memories.