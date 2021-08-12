OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the interest shown in the vacant position on the Decatur City Council. Eleven city residents of varying backgrounds applied to fill the vacancy created by the recent departure of Rodney Walker. At a time when public service has a tendency to bring more headaches, frustration and public ridicule than satisfaction, it’s good to know there are still people willing to step into the ring.

THUMBS UP! To the Decatur Airport for its 75 years of service to the community. Often overlooked for the added value it brings, the airport is vital to the local economy. Companies that already call Macon County home and those who are considering landing here see the airport as a necessary link to their customers and suppliers. Not every community can lay claim to a facility that can cater to the largest aircraft and serve as a point of entry for goods from overseas. It also can be a source of fun, as will be evident this weekend when the airport hosts a celebratory air show to mark its anniversary.

THUMBS UP! To the start of practice for high school sports teams. Not all learning takes place in the classroom. There are a lot of life lessons learned on the playing field – sportsmanship, teamwork, communication, battling through adversity, to name a few. High school sports also bring a community together. While high school sports took place last year, it just wasn’t the same with all the changes and restrictions required because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s hope it’s a little more “normal” this year.

THUMBS UP! To the Summer Olympics. Are you among those a little lost without a wall-to-wall coverage of the Summer Olympics to fill some of the gaps in your day (or night, if you were a true fan). Who knew there were so many sports? And while you may not have totally understood the rules for many of the sports, we can all appreciate the sacrifice and commitment shown by these athletes from around the world.

THUMBS UP! Keeping with the sports theme, congratulations to another successful Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic. Eliot Spizzirri claimed the title the hard way, working his way through the qualifying rounds. In all, he won seven matches, including a victory over Scotland’s Aidan McHugh in the championship match.

THUMBS UP! To local groups, like those who participated in last weekend’s Backpack Attack, that make the process of getting ready for the start of a new school year a little less stressful for area families through the donation of school supplies and other items needed to give a child the best start possible for a year of learning.

THUMBS UP! To the 30th running of the Duck Derby to benefit the Children’s Museum of Illinois. While some people came away with some cash because of their speedy ducks, everyone is a winner in this race. That’s because the money raised allows the museum to continue providing fun, educational activities for Macon County residents and visitors alike. The cash infusion is especially important this year after COVID-19 restrictions kept the facility closed to normal activities, including opportunities to raise needed funds, for more than a year.

