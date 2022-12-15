OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Lori Kerans. The Millikin University fixture and Decatur legend added to her historic career this month. The basketball court of the university’s Griswold Center has been named in Kerans' honor. Her career includes 555 victories, 11 CCIW titles, 11 trips to the NCAA DIII Tournament and a national championship. Congratulations Coach Kerans on a well-earned honor.

THUMBS UP! To Gary Birschbach. The Decatur businessman has been honored by the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America with the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award “for his living out the Scout oath and law in his everyday life and his dedication to the Decatur community,” the organization stated. His 22 years in Decatur have included serving as president of the Easter Seals of Central Illinois, past president and board member of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, an executive board member for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and board member for WDCR Catholic Radio, and that's only part of the list. More than 250 of his local McDonald’s employees have received scholarships. Our community is blessed by his presence.

THUMBS UP! To Gun and Hoses participants and donors. Macon County first responders man the Salvation Army kettles and the different departments compete to raise the most money. There was a $75,000 matching donation to the Guns and Hoses efforts. The beneficiaries of the Salvation Army's efforts are the real winner.

THUMBS UP! To another backed-up deadline. The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again. The deadline to have a Real ID was May 3, 2023, but the Department of Homeland Security pushed it back two years, to May 7, 2025. COVID-19 has slowed the process of renewing driver's licenses, to the point of some states extended expiration dates. After the May 2025 deadline, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a Real ID-compliant driver's license or state photo ID identification card. Real ID also will be required to enter some federal facilities such as military bases. Anyone who's been scared away after seeing a line for license renewals is grateful.

THUMBS UP! To a major scientific breakthrough. Researchers for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain. Officials say the achievement will pave the way for national defense advancements and clean power's future. Let's resolve to take advantage of this effort as a peaceful way to improve life.