OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the decline in COVID-19 positive tests. All indications are the omicron variant cases are following considerably, and the variations so far have appeared to be weaker. At least now we're feeling more comfortable with comparisons between COVID-19 and "the flu."

THUMBS UP! To Millikin University sophomore Elyce Knudsen and the school’s women’s basketball head coach Olivia Lett. They were named player and coach of the year, respectively, at the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). Knudsen, a Tolono Unity graduate, was named the CCIW's Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete and was one of two Millikin first-teamers and four all-conference selections overall. Lori Kerans is Millikin’s legendary coach who directed the women's basketball team for 32 years. Kerans directed Millikin to 11 CCIW titles and the school's first-ever NCAA Division III Championship in 2005.

THUMBS DOWN! To the weather. Again. The 60-degree flips from one day to the next are wearying physically as well as mentally, especially when multiple inches of snow fall. Lee Enterprises chief meteorologist said, "This is the wildest time of the year for Central and Southern Illinois where you could be dealing with all types of precipitation." That's not good news. Bad weather, we get the point. Can you give us a break now?

THUMBS DOWN! To the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The memorable minutes of these Games were between disappointing (the hockey teams falling short of expectations) to awful any encounter between a skater and a coach). And the world stage was treated to a peek inside the way a truly totalitarian regime treats its guests. If the athletes were treated as VIPs but had to surrender media devices and be subject to constant surveillance, imagine how China treats its lower classes. Billions were invested in broadcasting the Games to a historically low number of viewers.

