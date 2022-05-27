OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To honoring a legend. The late Roger E. Walker Jr. was the first African American sheriff in Illinois, and was then appointed director of the Illinois Department of Corrections. A mural honoring Walker is in progress on the north wall of The INC. Spot at 269 W. Eldorado St. Walker died in 2012 at age 63.

THUMBS DOWN! To more senseless firearm deaths. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old opened fire at a Texas elementary school. We continue to await suggestions of solutions from those who insist gun control is an impossibility. Are we just accepting that sprees like this and the ones earlier this month -- at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket and at a California church -- are the prices of the Second Amendment? The response to potential solutions cannot be “that won’t work” or lead to “yeah buts” and “whaddabout …?” Congress can’t even agree on background check legislation backed by an overwhelming majority of Americans.

THUMBS UP! To requiring serialization of unfinished "ghost guns." That's the name used for guns without serial numbers. The weapon is manufactured with the use of kits and 3D printers. Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to pass the law, which should help with identification of the weapons, often homemade and difficult to trace.

THUMBS UP! To early voting. In advance of the Illinois primary election on June 28, early votes are now being accepted at the county clerk's office, via mail and via drop boxes. Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said he thought this year's primary could be busier than past primaries. Part of the reason may be Illinois moving the primary back from its previous March date.

THUMBS DOWN! To "shrinkflation." The practice is nothing new. Manufacturers have reduced products in size while maintaining the same price for decades. They're at it again with a vengeance as we're bombarded with reports of inflation and supply chain issues. Maybe some of the products we buy need to be downsized a bit. Maybe the prices should be reduced when that happens

