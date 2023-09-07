THUMBS DOWN! To an undersea invasion. The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite. We appreciate the desire to gather and display artifacts. But we respect leaving the victims of the iceberg collision in peace.

THUMBS UP! To MacArthur's Myson Johnson-Cook. He's a 6-foot-3, 205-pound freshman who excels in multiple sports. Illinois football coach Bret Bielema and his staff offered Johnson-Cook a scholarship before his first high school game. He has many similar offers and many sports in which he could receive them. This is a rare opportunity to see a top-class athlete at the start of their career.

THUMBS UP! And ready, set, go. Richland Community College will host its third annual Operation Obstacle on Sept. 23. The event supports the college's Student Veterans' Resource Center in observance of Veterans Suicide Prevention Month in September. The obstacles are actual challenges, but there's room for non-competitive races among the physical obstacles. This is one of our favorite causes to support.

THUMBS UP! To an important reminder that appeared in our newspaper earlier this week with some facts about text deception. It’s all right to be suspicious of unfamiliar phone numbers because thieves are always ahead of anything trying to restrict them. Don't call a phone number that's texted to you, don’t click on links texted to you from someone you don't know. A little caution now prevents months of trouble ahead if things go wrong. And if we may be so bold, it’s one of the reminders that newspapers are superior.