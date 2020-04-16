OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! thumbs down!

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

THUMBS UP! To the growing list of people across the Central Illinois who continue to do what they can to support those on the front line of the battle against coronavirus. Their generosity comes in many forms. Some make personal protection equipment. Others, like Front Line Appreciation Group??????, donated meals. Volunteers also collected items for Healthcare Heroes Car Care Kits. These are just a few of the many ongoing efforts. We never get tired of praising the generosity of our community. #Centralillinois2GETHER

THUMBS DOWN! To people continuing to flaunt the social distancing directive. The message is clear. Only make essential trips away from home. When these trips are required, make quick work of your task while keeping clear of others. Any for young people who took advantage of recent summer-like weather to gather in large groups and play games of basketaball. STOP!

THUMBS UP! To all those honored as Herald & Review winter sports players and coaches of the year, and those recognized as first, second and honorable mention team members.