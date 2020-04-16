OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the growing list of people across the Central Illinois who continue to do what they can to support those on the front line of the battle against coronavirus. Their generosity comes in many forms. Some make personal protection equipment. Others, like Front Line Appreciation Group??????, donated meals. Volunteers also collected items for Healthcare Heroes Car Care Kits. These are just a few of the many ongoing efforts. We never get tired of praising the generosity of our community. #Centralillinois2GETHER
THUMBS DOWN! To people continuing to flaunt the social distancing directive. The message is clear. Only make essential trips away from home. When these trips are required, make quick work of your task while keeping clear of others. Any for young people who took advantage of recent summer-like weather to gather in large groups and play games of basketaball. STOP!
THUMBS UP! To all those honored as Herald & Review winter sports players and coaches of the year, and those recognized as first, second and honorable mention team members.
THUMBS UP! To the ‘IL’ove Local initiative spearheaded by Chambers of Commerce across the state to encourage shoppers to think local when making their purchase decisions. “These businesses are a vital part of our community,” said Wendy Kernan, president of the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce.
THUMBS UP! To the government relief checks that began arriving this week to help Americans offset some of the financial damage done to them by the coronavirus. We encourage people to use the money wisely on things vital to maintaining their health and household during these trying times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.