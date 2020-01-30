OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Decatur’s amnesty on late parking fees. Scofflaws with outstanding and unpaid tickets will be contacted with a Feb. 1 mailing. The program ends May 1. City officials says hundreds of thousands of dollars of fines are outstanding. Here’s a chance to get some of that cash in the coffers.

THUMBS DOWN! To Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor declined to suspend the Illinois automatic voter registration program, even in the aftermath of people being registered mistakenly. Pritzker declared the glitch’s discovery and fix was enough for him. The decision leaves open the door for more questioning of the voting process. In the current climate, that is not what we need.

THUMBS DOWN! To the Decatur Public Schools administration and school board. The problems with the public schools district are numerous. Some are bad fortune, some are unanticipated, but others come from a lack of forethought. The ongoing tone deaf responses from the administrators and board show an utter lack of awareness of the perceived chaos surrounding them. These complaints are widespread. They’re not just coming from a couple of malcontents. A vote of no confidence in Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase by several speakers, including Decatur Education Association president Chrissy Pettit and Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants president Paula Busboom appears to have been given no consideration. The failure to allow public comment on the Montessori school discussion was questionable. The apparent desire to deal with (or ignore) public questions by insisting on email communication hinders communications.