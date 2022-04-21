OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the Millikin Community Arts Academy, and all the other arts-based gatherings planned for the summer. Millikin’s Arts Academy is a summer program allowing people of all ages to learn more about various creative arts from professionals. Classes include recording workshops, creative writing camps, choir and band camps, and classes featuring various instruments. The instructors now want to provide lessons for all members of the community. They are partnering with other organizations, such as the Decatur Park District and the Decatur Area Arts Council, to schedule more options.

THUMBS DOWN! To a state requirement at the gas pump. One of the bills passed by the Illinois legislature will require gas stations to post a small sign next to each pump with the information that the state's 2.2-cent tax increase was suspended. Keep in mind when you next examine candidates, there are legislators in Springfield who appear to think a significant amount of coin for an Illinois driver is a quarter a week. Maybe.

THUMBS UP! To Archer Daniels Midland. The company announced plans for a $300 million investment to its alternative protein production in Decatur. Any time there’s a $300 million investment in a community is time to celebrate.

THUMBS UP! To Rivian’s plan to produce 25,000 vehicles in 2022. We know the plant is in Normal, and we also know people who work at the plant reside in several different cities in Central Illinois. A rising tide lifts all boats, so Rivian’s success can extend to success in the cities where those workers live.

THUMBS DOWN! But congratulations nevertheless to University of Illinois basketball player Kofi Cockburn. We knew the odds were against the All-America player returning to Illinois for another season, but we still hoped we could get another season of watching him. Here’s hoping we’re able to follow his future exploits on whatever professional path he takes.

THUMBS DOWN! To tax return delays. Those who filed electronically and met this week’s deadline should have their refunds, by May 9. The IRS says people filing electronically, and making no errors, should see a refund within 21 days or less after filing if they’re supposed to get one. Those filing on paper or making a mistake should see an estimated wait that could stretch 90 to 120 days, if not longer. By April 1, the IRS had processed 91.2 million returns, and 96% had been filed electronically. A total of 63.6 million filers were due refunds, which averaged $3,226.

