OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Vieweg Real Estate. The business that's taken over the previous Herald & Review building has partnered with us to provide unlimited access to all content on our website through July 4. Find out the same thing thousands in Central Illinois already know -- the Herald & Review is your best source for local news.

THUMBS DOWN! To the impending closure of Decatur Ambulance Service. Decatur's sole service is facing the same problems as others nationwide. The country is severely underserved by ambulances. A 2018 study by the National Rural Health Association found a third of emergency medical services were struggling with inadequate funding. We hope a solution is in place by fall.

THUMBS DOWN! To rising COVID rates in Macon County. The increase puts the county under several Centers for Disease Control suggestions, including: Mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status; stay up to date with vaccines; and get tested if you have symptoms. The severity of cases has dropped, and mortality numbers are better. But COVID is still nothing to mess with or to risk giving to others.

THUMBS UP! To John Dunn. The former long-time state representative has been honored with a plaque at the Decatur Civic Center, marking his efforts to acquire funding for the building in 1980.

THUMBS DOWN! To yo-yo-ing Illinois' primary date. Just as we've completed voting in a later primary, a group of Illinois’ top Democrats has pitched to have the state become one of the first five in the nation to hold the party’s 2024 presidential primary elections. The state would play a more important role in deciding nominees. Were you sick of the non-stop political ads of the last month? That would only increase and likely include more ludicrous claims and accusations.

