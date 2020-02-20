OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Kevin Greenfield. We’re ready to close the book on the 2018 election and know exactly who won the Macon County sheriff race, Sheriff Tony Brown or challenger Jim Root. Greenfield pulled the vote on funding from the agenda when only 14 of the 21 board members were present. Greenfield is right to give every member a chance to have their say. We also hope those officials can clear their schedule to cast their votes on March 12.
THUMBS UP! To the owners of The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits. Mike Delaney, Jay Emrich and Kevin Graham are closing their downtown Decatur store on or before April 30. They’ve been a fixture and destination point since opening in 2006. They say they’re “closing just because it’s time.” We are appreciative of what they’ve given.
THUMBS DOWN! To the Houston Astros. For those who have missed the explosion of fury since baseball spring training began, members of Houston’s baseball team have been less than contrite in light of the sign-stealing cheating saga. Players on other teams are angry, and some are threatening violence. Maybe this is the way Major League Baseball gets the attention of a larger demographic. We hope not.
THUMBS UP! To Arnav Kolluru. The Maroa-Forsyth sixth-grader repeated as champion of the Macon County Spelling Bee. He and eight other finalists will proceed to the Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 21, at Eisenhower High School. The winner of that competition qualifies for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
THUMBS UP! To law enforcement keeping an eye on the area surrounding the shopping mall in Forsyth. Malls and movies always cycle through their issues with groups of teens, and the Forsyth incidents have grown in troubling fashion. Troubles have escalated to the point where one restaurant owner is pondering hiring additional security. Adding to the problems are the failure of out-of-state owners of both the mall and the movie complex to respond to local concerns.