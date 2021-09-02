OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To outdoor fun. Last weekend featured the second Black Business Expo and the Devon on Tap Decatur Craft Beer and Music Festival. Then Decatur again welcomed the world to the Farm Progress Show.

THUMBS DOWN! To poor self-evaluation. President Joe Biden called the airlift out of Afghanistan an "extraordinary success." If we're discussing the efforts of the Air Force in getting cargo planes down and back up, even as explosions at the airport continued to take lives. Biden is understandably trying to paint a positive portrait, but the thousands left behind to face whatever the Taliban has in store would disagree with Biden's assessment.

THUMBS UP! To those able to communicate clearly while wearing masks. Some of us can do it well, but many cannot. Those who have mastered the skill have our admiration. It's beginning to appear we'll be wedded to masks for some time, so there will be plenty of opportunities to practice.

THUMBS DOWN! To Parvo. The Parvo virus is highly contagious, mainly affects dogs and is spread through secretions like bowel movements and urine. The virus tends to be found in dogs less than six months of age and symptoms include bloody vomit and diarrhea, lack of appetite, lethargy or lack of energy, fever or low body temperature and abdominal pain. Be sure to take your dog to the veteranarian if needed.

THUMBS UP! To an impressive milestone. HSHS St. Mary's Hospital marked its 60th anniversary. Matt Bennett, chair of St. Mary's board of directors, pointed out that the hospital's cost was $8 million 50 years ago, and "today, we have projects that cost $8 million."

